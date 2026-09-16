Reclamation And Park Service Waive Entrance Fees For U.S. Citizens

Sonora, CA—The Bureau of Reclamation and National Park Service will celebrate Constitution Day tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026, by waiving day-use/entrance fees for U.S. citizens at New Melones and Yosemite National Park.

BLM states the day “recognizes the nation’s founding principles of civic participation, democratic governance, and constitutional rights, serving as a nationwide reminder of the document’s enduring role in shaping American society.”

As we earlier reported here, the two are honoring these fee-free days for 2026 after a policy overhaul enacted on January 1 of this year by the U.S. Department of the Interior, which oversees the park service and BLM. This Thursday, September 17, 2026, is one of eight fee-free days this year at the lake and park (President’s Day, Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day weekend, the National Park Service’s and BLM birthday, Constitution Day, Theodore Roosevelt’s birthday, and Veterans Day) that are open only to U.S. residents. International visitors are still required to pay all standard fees.

All other fees still apply, including overnight camping, boat launching, and concession‑managed area fees.