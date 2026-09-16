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Forum For GCSD Board Candidates This Weekend

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By B.J. Hansen
Groveland Community Resilience Center

Groveland Community Resilience Center

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Groveland, CA — District Four Tuolumne County Supervisor Steve Griefer will be hosting a forum this Sunday with candidates hoping to join the Groveland Community Services District Board.

It will be on September 20, from 1-3 pm, at the Groveland Community Resilience Center on Ferretti Road.

Griefer says all of the candidates running for three open seats have been invited to attend. They will have a chance to give an opening statement, take questions from the public, and give a closing statement. It is designed to be a meet-and-greet type of event.

Griefer, who represents the south county region, adds, “As your Supervisor, it is my pleasure to present this opportunity to the constituents of GCSD.”

GCSD notes on its website that the League of Women Voters will also be holding a candidate forum on Saturday, September 26, at 1 pm at the same location.

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