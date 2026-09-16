Yosemite Dome Fire To 300 Acres Overnight

Yosemite, CA – Overnight, the Dome Fire jumped to 300 acres, with no containment gained on the blaze burning in Yosemite north of Wawona in Mariposa County.

CAL FIRE reported that the fire ignited in the wilderness, in grass, brush, and timber fuels. They relayed, “It is running upslope, aligned with steep terrain and wind, with limited access also hampering direct suppression efforts.”

Trails are closed in the area, as we reported here yesterday (9/15/26). Ground and air resources continue to be requested. What ignited this fire remains under investigation.