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Yosemite Dome Fire To 300 Acres Overnight

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By Tracey Petersen
Dome Fire burning near Chilnualna Falls Trail in Yosemite National Park in Mariposa County—PG&E camera

Dome Fire burning near Chilnualna Falls Trail in Yosemite National Park in Mariposa County—PG&E camera

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Yosemite, CA – Overnight, the Dome Fire jumped to 300 acres, with no containment gained on the blaze burning in Yosemite north of Wawona in Mariposa County.

CAL FIRE reported that the fire ignited in the wilderness, in grass, brush, and timber fuels. They relayed, “It is running upslope, aligned with steep terrain and wind, with limited access also hampering direct suppression efforts.”

Trails are closed in the area, as we reported here yesterday (9/15/26). Ground and air resources continue to be requested. What ignited this fire remains under investigation.

Dome Fire CAL FIRE map
Dome Fire CAL FIRE map

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