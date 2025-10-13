Winter Storm Warning Now In Effect For The Sierra Nevada

The Winter Storm Warning now in effect for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, will continue until 5 AM Wednesday. Additionally, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Yosemite National Park, above the Valley floor, from 11 AM this morning until 5 PM Wednesday.

The snow levels range between 5,500 to 7,000 feet. After tonight, the levels will range between 5,000 to 7,000 feet.

The heaviest snow accumulations are expected from this afternoon until the late evening. The total snow accumulations may be affected by diurnal trends and sun angle.

Total snow accumulations will range from one to two feet above the 6,500 foot elevation, with up to three feet along the higher elevations.

Winds are gusting up to thirty-five mph.

Visibilities may drop below a quarter of a mile due to falling and blowing snow. Plan for slippery road conditions. Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Persons should delay all travel into the high elevations if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with caution and be prepared for sudden changes in conditions. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautions on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working condition.

Meanwhile, a Flood Watch has been issued for the lower Sierra Nevada of Mariposa County and the Yosemite National Park Valley floor, from this afternoon until Tuesday afternoon.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Additionally, excessive rainfall over burn scars could result in flooding and debris flows.

Rainfall rates of 0.20 to 0.40 inches per hour are expected during this time, along with heavier rain rates due to thunderstorms, which could reach the burn scar debris flow thresholds.

Check MyMotherLode.com frequently for updates on the situation and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.