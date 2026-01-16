Local Business Vandalized In Sonora

Sonora, CA – A local business vandalized during the holidays resulted in the arrest of a Sonora man.

Sonora Police Department Officers responded to the Timberhills Shopping Center on Mono Way on December 28, 2025, at 6 am for a report of a male subject breaking a glass panel in a sliding entry door of the Save Mart grocery store. As officers arrived on the scene, they found 51-year-old Shawn Miles and attempted to detain him. He took off on foot but was apprehended quickly.

During Miles’ arrest, police say he continued to resist while being handcuffed. Miles faces charges of felony vandalism and resisting a peace officer.