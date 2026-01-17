With Sonora’s Regal Cinemas Closure, Another Theater Is Stepping Up

Angels Camp, CA – With the closure of Sonora’s Regal Cinemas this month, the Angels 6 Theatre in Angels Camp will now show movies seven days a week.

As we reported here earlier this month, Regal Cinemas 10 in the Crossroads Shopping Mall on Sanguinetti Road closed its doors on January 8th due to economic challenges stemming from COVID and streaming services gaining significant nationwide popularity. To fill that void, Angels 6 Theatre has announced that instead of closing on Mondays, it will now show movies all week. Management posted this message on social media:

“Hey All,

As many of you might be aware, the Sonora Regal has closed. With this news, we have decided to open Angels Theatre all week for the time being. Mon-Fri, we will be open from 4-8, and Sat-Sun, we are open from 12-8. Tuesday will be a discount day.”

~ Theatre Management.”

Besides the Angles Camp theatre, the only other cinema is the Galaxy Theatres Riverbank at 2525 Patterson Road in Riverbank, which is a 45-minute to an hour drive away. To find out the movie showtimes for these theaters, click here. However, in the summer, Pinecrest Lake has a movie night, and local groups show movies in area parks.