Yosemite National Park’s Badger Pass Ski Area Open For Season

Yosemite, CA – Yosemite National Park’s Badger Pass Ski Area has officially opened for the season, with recent snowstorms providing a solid foundation for skiers to hit the slopes.

Park officials report there is enough snow for downhill and cross-country skiing, snowboarding, and snowshoeing. Sledding and other winter activities are not permitted at Badger Pass; however, Yosemite Hospitality offers a snow tubing hill where inner tubes may be rented for snow sliding. There is also a snow play area at Crane Flat and just outside the park, south of the south entrance to Yosemite.

The base of Badger Pass Ski Area is at an elevation of 7,200 feet (2,200 meters) and is entirely dependent on natural snow. It is located on Glacier Point Road (also known as Badger Pass Road in the winter), five miles (8 kilometers) east of the intersection of Wawona Road (a continuation of Highway 41). Beyond Badger Pass, the Glacier Point Road is restricted to vehicles and maintained for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.

Travelers should have chains in their vehicle since they are often required on the roads going to Badger Pass when it is open. For park road conditions, call 209-372-0200 (press 1 then 1). For more information on Badger Pass, click here.