East Sonora Police Chase Ends In Fatal Crash

East Sonora, CA—A police chase in East Sonora last night ended in a fatal crash that killed an Angels Camp man.

The incident began just after 11 p.m. on Thursday (1/15/26). Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Ashley Boujikian reports that a deputy patrolling the area of Mono Way near Hillsdale Drive saw a man checking doors at a closed business. The man, later identified as 37-year-old Gideon Guy Griffin, grabbed some bags from outside the business, put them in his vehicle, and began driving slowly around other closed businesses in the area.

A records check revealed Griffin had an outstanding Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) warrant for his arrest. When the deputy tried to pull Griffin over, he fled east on the highway.

“During the pursuit, Griffin drove at high rates of speed and crossed into the opposing lane of traffic multiple times,” Boujikian said. “In the area of Highway 108 near South Sunshine Road, Griffin was driving outside the designated traffic lane when his vehicle swerved, struck a traffic sign, left the roadway, and crashed into a ditch.”

Deputies rendered medical aid until emergency medical personnel arrived. Griffin was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Boujikian noted that the CHP also responded and is now investigating the crash. She added, “Due to the ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time.”