Early Morning Crashes, Minor Power Outage, As Storm Passes Through

Copperopolis, CA — There are some slick roads, and debris, in the Mother Lode this morning due to the overnight rainfall.

The CHP reports that a solo vehicle crash occurred near Valley Springs at 5:40 am on Highway 26 near Olive Orchard Drive. No injuries were reported, and it is partially blocking Highway 26.

Just before 5 am, a vehicle traveled off Highway 49 and into a ditch in Calaveras County near the bridge over New Melones. An ambulance was dispatched to the scene.

Up in the higher elevations, on Highway 4 between Arnold and Bear Valley, near Skyline Drive, a vehicle has traveled 20 feet off the road and is stuck in the snow.

There is only one power outage in the Mother Lode, a handful of customers near Copperopolis, in the area of Oak Creek Drive. Full restoration is anticipated by 2 pm.