Tuolumne Supervisors Rollback Some Environmental Fees Paid By Businesses

Sonora, CA — In December of 2024, the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors implemented increases to several fees that the Environmental Health Department charges to businesses, in an effort to fully fund the cost to implement the related programs. It came at the recommendation of an outside consulting firm, MGT, which had been hired by the county.

The spike in fees was a surprise to many businesses, and it was one of the focuses of a town hall hosted by District One Supervisor Mike Holland this past July, which featured several business owners (Holland was not on the board when the changes were approved).

Today, the board formally adopted an ordinance to implement a 12.45% adjustment that rolls back the most significant 2025 fee increases to 2023 levels, then applies a 5 % increase for 2024 and 2025, along with a 2.45% inflator for Fiscal Year 2025-2026.

Explaining at today’s meeting about how the changes came about, Holland said, “Not that we don’t need adjustments to cover costs as they go up, but I think some of the items went up so exorbitantly that it was a shock to our business owners. It is very important that we look at protecting our business owners and help them be successful. As they are successful, we become more successful, because of the tax revenue and everything else that goes with it, and the jobs that are created in our town.

The revamp of the ordinance was formally approved today, 5-0. It is anticipated to result in a loss of about $72,000 in earlier anticipated fee revenue. The revenue is anticipated to be offset this budget year by open positions that are not currently filled in the Community Development Department. Because of this, the Supervisors did not make any related budgetary changes today (move money from reserves) to cover the shortfall.

To view the meeting document, citing the changes, click here.