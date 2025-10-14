SBA Offering Disaster Relief Loans Following TCU Lightning Complex Fire

Sonora, CA — A Disaster Loan Outreach Center is open for one more week at the Mother Lode Job Training Office at 197 Mono Way in Sonora.

Small Business Administration Public Information Officer, Gabriel Perales, says, “At a time of disaster, not many people realize that SBA not only helps businesses, but we also help homeowners, non-profits, and renters.”

Community members impacted by the TCU September Lightning Complex Fire can stop by the Disaster Relief Center any time Monday – Friday, 8 am -4:30 pm. It will remain operational through the end of business on Tuesday, October 21. People can stop by and learn more information and fill out the required application forms.

Perales notes, “For example, a homeowner who suffered physical damage and either needs to replace or repair their property can qualify for $500,000 at an interest rate as low as 3% over the course of a 30-year term, with no payments and no interest for the first year.”

Homeowners or renters who suffered personal loss, such as clothing, furniture, or vehicles, can qualify for up to a $100,000 loan with the same terms and conditions.

Businesses with physical damage can qualify for up to $2-million, with interest rates as low as 4%, over 30 years, with no payments or interest rates for the first year.

The deadline to return physical damage applications is November 24, 2025, and economic injury applications is June 24, 2026.

More information can be found here.