Update: Structure Fire In Calaveras County

Update at 3:10 p.m.: Firefighters have knocked down a structure fire in the Jenny Lind area of Calaveras County that broke out around 2:15 p.m. The flames broke out in a garage at a property on the 200 block of Melissa Way off Highway 26 and near South Burson Road. CAL Fire reported that no one was inside the garage at the time of the blaze. It is unclear whether the flames spread to any nearby vegetation. What ignited the fire is under investigation.

Original post 2:36 p.m.: Jenny Lind, CA — Firefighters are battling a structure fire in the Jenny Lind area of Calaveras County.

This live PG&E camera shows a large plume of smoke in the sky. The flames broke out around 2:15 p.m. on the 200 block of Melissa Way off Highway 26 and near South Burson Road. CAL Fire reports that the fire started in a garage. There is no word regarding whether the flames have spread to nearby vegetation. We’ll pass along more information as soon as it becomes available in the newsroom.