Celebration Rally Planned For Calaveras Football Team

San Andreas, CA — This Friday will be a rally to celebrate the Calaveras Redhawks Division 5A football championship.

Interim Superintendent, Ronald Estes, reports that it will be held along Main Street in San Andreas at 5 pm, and the community is invited to attend. It is a chance to celebrate the historic state championship win and meet the players, cheerleaders, and band.

Calaveras High traveled down to Fullerton High School and defeated Bishop Union Saturday afternoon, 42-21. The Red Hawks, the Mother Lode League Champions, finished the season 13-2.

Click here to view an earlier story about today’s Sonora High Football Parade.