Road Closed In Twain Harte For Emergency Water Line Repair

By B.J. Hansen
Twain Harte Community Services District

Twain Harte, CA — The Twain Harte Community Services District is warning travelers that Mountain Drive is closed today due to needed emergency repairs on a water line.

The goal is to have the work completed and the road back open by 4 pm today.

The district reports, “Detours will be clearly marked, and motorists are encouraged to plan ahead for alternative routes during the closure period. The District appreciates the community’s patience and cooperation as crews work to complete these important repairs.”

Be prepared for traffic delays.

