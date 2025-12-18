Pre-Christmas Weekend Events

In addition to tonight’s football parade detailed here, there are several holiday events and performances scheduled, noted in our events calendar for the weekend of December 20th and 21st.

Tuolumne County District Four Supervisor Steve Griefer is hosting two Town Hall Meetings this week as detailed here. The first meeting will be today, Thursday, December 18, from 5 – 7:30 pm at the Groveland Resilience Center on Ferretti Road. The second will be this Friday from 5 – 7:30 pm at the Tuolumne Resilience Center in Tuolumne City.

Tonight Studio 4 School of Dance students are set to light up the stage at this year’s Holiday Showcase 2025. The event is held at Bret Harte Theater in Angels Camp. Performances are today, Friday and Saturday at 7pm as well as a 2pm Saturday performance as detailed here.

This Friday at Noon is Mutt’s Bean Feed, a free community lunch in Downtown Sonora and after the feed, at Courthouse Park, listen to Christmas Music at the Pop Hudson Memorial Sing.

Friday at 5 pm in San Andreas the Calaveras Redhawks will celebrate their Division 5A football championship win. The rally will be held on Main Street with the players, cheerleaders, and band as detailed here.

The Columbia College Men’s Basketball team will host Modesto Junior College for a pre-season game Saturday at 6 PM. Details about the season are in our events calendar here.

Sierra Bible Church invites the public to a free live Nativity experience. The event will be held both Friday and Saturday at 6:30 pm.

Last minute holiday shopping at the Holiday Shopping Market will feature more than 60 vendors at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora. The hand-crafted wares provides a family friendly event for all ages, it is $3 for guests 13 and older to enter. There will be a raffle during event to benefit the Friends of the Animal Community (FOAC).

The Women Of The Moose are hosting their annual Breakfast with Santa. Details about the free and open to the pubic event are in the event listing here.

Vets Helping Vets and Harvest Ministries are presenting a Christmas Flea Market in Tuolumne Memorial Hall. The two day event will be on both Saturday and Sunday from 8am to 4pm with music Saturday, and several food vendors.

Nancy’s Hope, Compassion Outreach, and Tuolumne County Indivisible are hosting a Stuff the Bus event Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm in the Walmart parking lot to support unsheltered and struggling people with new or gently used winter wear, camping gear, pet food or monetary donation for tents and tarps.

The 8th annual Drive-thru Living Nativity in Sonora will take place this Saturday from 6 to 8 PM, featuring a cast of actors, a live choir and a few farm animals. It is free, but donations of non-perishable food items for the ATCAA Food Bank will be accepted as detailed here.

The nightly Holiday Light Show in Crystal Falls continues with a large light display and Christmas songs starting on Eel River Drive from American River Drive, details are here. Another Christmas Light Show will be on Joyce Court off Phoenix Lake Road as detailed here.

Over 50 non-profits are participating in Christmas Tree Lane in Courthouse Park. This Saturday Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be in Courthouse Park from 4 pm to 7 pm courtesy of the City of Sonora and the Sonora Chamber of Commerce. This season’s Santa schedule, including the Holly Jolly Wagon, is in our community calendar here.

If you want to take a Christmas tree home, you can support Dramatics Family Theater/Winters Haven Resource center. Dramatics performs several plays a year suitable for children performed by specific age groups. They are selling Christmas trees to raise funds at the old Red Church Thrift Store location in Tuolumne as detailed here.

It is the last weekend for performances at Sierra Repertory’s East Sonora Theatre for Million Dollar Quartet Christmas. The performance will include holiday hits from Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley as detailed in the blog by Tori James here. Performances of “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, adapted for the stage by Richard Hellesen continue at Sierra Repertory’s Fallon House Theater.

Heritage Park at Black Oak Casino Resort is decorated as a Winter Wonderland. The park’s lights offer photo opportunities through the holidays. This Sunday from 5 to 7 pm Santa will be making an appearance. There will also be hot chocolate, cider, and treats.