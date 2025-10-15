Skip to main content
Flames Rip Through Amador County Home

By Tracey Petersen
Residential structure fire in Pine Grove in Amador County—AFD photo

Pine Grove, CA – Flames ripped through a Pine Grove home this morning in Amador County just before noon.

When crews arrived, they saw heavy black smoke billowing and orange flames shooting out of the attic window of the house. Amador Fire officials report that firefighters had to evacuate the residents, with no injuries reported.

Crews were able to knock down the blaze quickly and remained on the scene conducting an overhaul for several hours. There was damage to the home, mostly in the attic. None of the flames spread to nearby vegetation. The exact address of the residential structure fire was not disclosed. It is unclear whether the stormy weather played a role in the fire, as the cause remains under investigation.

