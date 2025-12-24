Skip to main content
Rainy Weather Does Not Dampen Christmas Eve Dinner

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Sonora, CA – The rainy weather has not dampened the spirit of those attending today’s Tuolumne County 42nd Community Christmas Eve Day Dinner in Sonora.

Not only do those attending enjoy a free hot meal of turkey and all the trimmings, but a band keeps the mood festive by playing holiday tunes. There are toys for the kids, and Santa is ready to hear their Christmas wish list and take pictures.

Plenty of Santa’s helpers are on hand to serve the meals and then clean off the tables for the next hungry family to enjoy the fun. There is still time to take part, as the event runs until 5 p.m. at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds on Stockton Road.

