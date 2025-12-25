Sonora High Ranked Number One Small Town Football Team In Nation

Sonora, CA — After finishing undefeated and winning a second straight state championship, the Sonora High Wildcats football team is receiving national recognition.

The online publication MaxPreps ranked the Wildcats as the number one team in the final “Small Town Top 25” high school football rankings. The publication notes that Sonora outscored its opponents 229-71 this season and has the longest active win streak in California at 22 games.

The second-ranked team in the small town category is Alabama state champion Jackson, who defeated Anniston 52-0 for the Class 4A State Championship. Rounding out the top five are Liberty Center of Ohio, Carthage in Texas, and Andale in Kansas.

