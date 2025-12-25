Christmas Day Power Outages And Road Hazards

Arnold, CA — Power outages are widespread in the region on this Christmas Day.

PG&E reports that the largest incident, locally, is impacting 2,440 customers in the greater Arnold area. It started at 4:49 am, and it is unclear when there will be full restoration. Some of the roads impacted include Meadowview, Sierra Pine Way, Fern Way, and Rawhide Drive.

Also in Calaveras, there are smaller outages near Angels Camp and Rancho Calaveras. In Angels Camp, the outage is near Red Hill Acres Road and in Rancho Calaveras near Brooks Lane, Sage Brush Lane, Ospital Road, Southworth Road, and Leslie Court.

In Tuolumne County, there are outages in Lambert Lakes, Apple Valley, Mono Vista, and Tuttletown.

Tuttletown is the largest, starting at around 4:55 am, and impacting 368 customers. There is no estimated restoration time. The Apple Valley outage started at 4:15 am and is impacting 140 customers. There is also no estimated restoration time. PG&E has extra resources in the area to respond to the outages.

