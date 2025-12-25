An Evacuation Warning For Cosgrove Creek Area In Valley Springs

Valley Springs, CA – Due to the heavy rainfall, an evacuation warning has been issued for the Cosgrove Creek area in the Valley Springs/La Contenta area of Calaveras County.

The county’s office of emergency services, working in tandem with the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office and Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District, issued the warning due to rising water levels around that area.

“Forecasts from the National Weather Service show continued rainfall (atmospheric river) throughout the overnight hours. Due to the forecast and current conditions, out of an abundance of caution, we ask the residents in the affected areas to prepare for the potential of evacuation,” state OES officials, adding, “At this time, we are not issuing an evacuation order; however, we encourage anyone that has mobility concerns or requires additional care services to evacuate early.”

County OES officials noted that they have prepositioned necessary equipment and supplies for an evacuation shelter and notified the American Red Cross. They shared that anyone who feels unsafe should evacuate immediately. They can get help finding shelter by calling the Director of Emergency Services at (209) 286-9087. Additionally, if an evacuation order is given, a shelter will be immediately opened at the Jenny Lind Veterans’ Memorial Hall at 300 W Daphne Street in Valley Springs.