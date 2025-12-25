Skip to main content
Updated Sandbag Locations For Calaveras County

By Tracey Petersen
San Andreas, CA—The Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services and Public Works has updated the locations for sand, as flooding continues to be a concern as this winter storm passes through the Mother Lode.

OES and public works report that, as a precaution due to the flood watch issued by the National Weather Service within the County Operational Area, they have established the eight sand and sandbag locations listed below:

  1. Jenny Lind Yard, 11558 Milton Rd.—outside of the gate.
  2. Valley Springs-Vista Del Lago, next to the service station
  3. Copperopolis Fire Station
  4. San Andreas-Government Center Dr. Parking lot across from Building E
  5. Murphy’s—Murphy’s Fire Station
  6. Arnold- 1191 Linebaugh Rd. -Outside of the gate
  7. Glencoe 16151 Hwy 26- Outside of the gate
  8. West Point Fire Station

To find Tuolumne County sandbag locations, click here.

