Updated Sandbag Locations For Calaveras County

San Andreas, CA—The Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services and Public Works has updated the locations for sand, as flooding continues to be a concern as this winter storm passes through the Mother Lode.

OES and public works report that, as a precaution due to the flood watch issued by the National Weather Service within the County Operational Area, they have established the eight sand and sandbag locations listed below:

Jenny Lind Yard, 11558 Milton Rd.—outside of the gate. Valley Springs-Vista Del Lago, next to the service station Copperopolis Fire Station San Andreas-Government Center Dr. Parking lot across from Building E Murphy’s—Murphy’s Fire Station Arnold- 1191 Linebaugh Rd. -Outside of the gate Glencoe 16151 Hwy 26- Outside of the gate West Point Fire Station

