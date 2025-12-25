Updated Sandbag Locations For Calaveras County

San Andreas, CA—The Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services and Public Works has updated the locations for sand, as flooding continues to be a concern as this winter storm passes through the Mother Lode.
OES and public works report that, as a precaution due to the flood watch issued by the National Weather Service within the County Operational Area, they have established the eight sand and sandbag locations listed below:
- Jenny Lind Yard, 11558 Milton Rd.—outside of the gate.
- Valley Springs-Vista Del Lago, next to the service station
- Copperopolis Fire Station
- San Andreas-Government Center Dr. Parking lot across from Building E
- Murphy’s—Murphy’s Fire Station
- Arnold- 1191 Linebaugh Rd. -Outside of the gate
- Glencoe 16151 Hwy 26- Outside of the gate
- West Point Fire Station