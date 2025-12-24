Caltrans Moves Sonora Pass Temporary Closure Gates

Tuolumne County, CA – Caltrans District 10 announced that it has moved the temporary closure gates further down on Highway 108 Sonora Pass in Tuolumne County.

As we reported here, Caltrans announced the temporary closure of Sonora Pass on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at noon for the incoming series of storms over the Christmas holiday week. Today, Christmas Eve (12/24), state road officials moved the closure for the eastbound lane of Highway 108 down to the SNO-PARK at noon. Additionally, maintenance crews will reassess the roadway next week for the safety of the traveling public. Caltrans is asking drivers not to crowd plows as they work next week, clearing snow, ice, and debris from the highway to reopen the pass.

Motorists are urged to continue using caution and watch for icy road surfaces during the overnight and early morning hours, and are reminded that all vehicles must carry chains.