Gathering To Close Road In Murphys

Murphys, CA – A busy downtown roadway in Murphys will be closed tomorrow for an event.

The Murphys Gathering 2025 event begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, October 18, 2025. Church Street will be closed from Main Street to the Surrey Lane/Church Street intersection from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Calaveras County Public Works officials ask motorists to observe all traffic control signs and instructions issued by onsite personnel.

Questions regarding the event can be directed to the Murphys Business Association at (209) 401-8208.