Friday Power Outages In Mother Lode

By B.J. Hansen
Arnold, CA — There were more heavy rains and winds overnight, leading to some additional power outages.

The largest is in Calaveras County, near the Alpine County line, where 145 customers are without electricity. It occurred at 2:28 am, and there is no estimated restoration time.

There are also a couple of customers without power near Calaveras Big Trees State Park and in Rancho Calaveras.

In Tuolumne County, just outside of Sonora, in the area of the Mountain Springs Golf Course, there are still five customers without electricity. That outage has been lingering since Christmas Eve morning, shortly after 7 am, and there is no estimated restoration time. An overnight outage impacting parts of Sonora has since been restored.

