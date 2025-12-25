Sonora Woman Arrested On Fentanyl Related Charges

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department recently arrested a woman who was in possession of 3.34 grams of fentanyl.

The PD reports that it received a call from a business on Old Wards Ferry Road about suspicious items being left in a restroom. An employee noted that the items belonged to a woman who was leaving in a white Honda sedan.

Officers responded and pulled over the vehicle and arrested 46-year-old Lisa Marie Miller after she was found to be in possession of the drugs and other paraphernalia.

The PD notes, “Miller was taken to the Tuolumne County Jail, where she was booked for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance with two or more prior convictions, which is a felony enhancement under Proposition 36 that allows certain drug possession charges with prior convictions to be charged as felonies. Miller was also booked on an active misdemeanor warrant for drug charges.”