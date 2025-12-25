Skip to main content
Tuolumne County Seeks Proposals For Miners Motel

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County Government

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Health and Human Services Agency has issued a formal request for proposals in an effort to find an organization interested in utilizing the former Miners Motel to provide affordable housing.

The county initially purchased the Jamestown property, at 18740 Highway 108, in late 2023 for $1.85 million using State of California Encampment Resolution Funding. The county is hoping to offload the facility to an organization interested in acquiring, rehabilitating, and operating the site as a 100% affordable housing development (restricted to households earning below 80% of the Area Median Income).

The selected partner will run the site under a Housing First, low-barrier model, coordinating closely with County departments and community providers to deliver on-site supportive services, behavioral health connections, and tenancy stabilization.

The county reports that proposals will be evaluated based on project readiness, affordability, supportive services integration, financial capacity, and organizational experience. The County anticipates entering into good-faith negotiations with the selected proposer in early 2026.

A property tour will be held on January 6, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., and proposals are due by January 23, 2026.

More information can be found here.

