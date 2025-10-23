Sonora’s Transition To CAL Waste Starts In November

Sonora, CA — CAL Sierra Waste Management will be picking up its containers for the final time in Sonora next month, as CAL Waste transitions to become the city’s new provider.

A majority of the city council members voted to end the relationship with Waste Management, citing that CAL-Waste offered more services at a more affordable price for most customers (though some commercial customers could see an increase). The change only includes the City of Sonora (customers in the unincorporated portions of Tuolumne County are still with Waste Management).

City of Sonora Engineer Carlye Buchholz relays that the transition will occur at the beginning of next month. During the first week (starting November 3), Cal-Waste will be delivering three new carts to all of its customers (for waste, recycling, and green waste). Waste Management will still be servicing their carts the same week and removing the recycling carts after service.

During the second week (starting November 10), Waste Management will service trash carts for the final time and remove them after servicing, while CAL Waste services the new recycling carts.

By Friday, November 14, all Waste Management trash and recycling containers should be removed from the streets of Sonora. By the third week (starting November 17), Cal-Waste will be providing all of the services.

City of Sonora customers have to sign up with CAL Waste if they want service. The city indicates that most existing Waste Management customers have likely been contacted by CAL Waste about the pending change.

The city notes that residential services (trash, recycling and green waste) will cost slightly less than what customers are paying now for existing services (trash and recycling).