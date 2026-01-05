Mayor Selection On Angels Camp Council Agenda

Angels Camp, CA — The Angels Camp City Council will pick a Mayor and Vice Mayor for 2026 at its meeting on Tuesday.

The Mayor and Vice Mayor are selected by a majority vote of the five council members on an annual basis to serve a one-year term. The current Mayor is Michael Chimente, and the Vice Mayor is Caroline Schirato. Immediately after will be the appointment of councilmembers (which also include Alvin Broglio, Scott Behiel, and Kara Scott) to the various committees.

Other items on Tuesday’s agenda include an update from the Calaveras Visitors Bureau, a closed session to discuss the City Administrator, Police Chief, and Fire Chief positions, and a discussion about a Traffic Mitigation Fee Study.

Tuesday’s meeting will start with the closed session items at 5 pm and the regular session at 6 pm at the Angels Fire House at 1404 Vallecito Road.