Alleged Meth Dealer Arrested By Detectives

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Narcotics Team has been investigating the alleged sales of methamphetamine throughout the county by 59-year-old Steven Jeffrey Diaz.

The investigation started in November, and detectives conducted a traffic stop on Diaz’s vehicle this past Friday on Highway 108 in East Sonora and conducted a search. Inside, they found a bag containing approximately a quarter pound of methamphetamine stashed in a coat pocket. During a later search of Diaz’s residence, TNT detectives found drug use paraphernalia and additional items consistent with drug sales. Diaz also has past convictions for possession of a controlled substance.

He was arrested and booked into the Dambacher Detention Center.