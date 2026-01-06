Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
55.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Alleged Meth Dealer Arrested By Detectives

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Meth seized during arrest of Steven Diaz

Meth seized during arrest of Steven Diaz

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Narcotics Team has been investigating the alleged sales of methamphetamine throughout the county by 59-year-old Steven Jeffrey Diaz.

The investigation started in November, and detectives conducted a traffic stop on Diaz’s vehicle this past Friday on Highway 108 in East Sonora and conducted a search. Inside, they found a bag containing approximately a quarter pound of methamphetamine stashed in a coat pocket. During a later search of Diaz’s residence, TNT detectives found drug use paraphernalia and additional items consistent with drug sales. Diaz also has past convictions for possession of a controlled substance.

He was arrested and booked into the Dambacher Detention Center.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.