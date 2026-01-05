TUD Begins Annual Water Line Flushing Program

Sonora, CA– Tuolumne Utilities District is beginning its annual water line flushing program for 2026, a routine maintenance effort designed to improve drinking water quality throughout the county.

TUD field crews will flush water lines at various locations between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. The program is scheduled to continue through April 2026. Water line flushing is a preventative maintenance process in which water is released from fire hydrants and specialized pipe ends known as blow-offs at high velocity. The increased flow moves systematically through sections of the distribution system, creating a scouring action that cleans the inside of water mains.

Residents may see water flowing along streets or sidewalks during the process. TUD officials said this is a planned operation and a normal part of maintaining the system. Crews work to direct flushed water to appropriate areas to reduce sediment erosion and limit pooling, though some water on roadways is expected. Over time, naturally occurring debris and sediment can accumulate inside water mains, potentially causing discolored water or affecting taste and odor. Flushing at appropriate velocities helps remove these deposits, including iron and manganese, improving overall water quality.

Additional information can be found here.