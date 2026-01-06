Newsom To Deliver State Of The State Address

Sacramento, CA– California Governor Gavin Newsom will deliver his State of the State address to a joint session of the California Legislature on Thursday, January 8th, for the first time since 2020.

Lawmakers and political observers say the address will come as the state faces a significant budget deficit and pressing issues, including housing affordability, homelessness, and health care, offering Newsom a platform to outline priorities for his final year in office. Newsom has used past State of the State speeches to highlight California’s policy efforts and contrast state achievements with federal actions. In other years, he has emphasized social programs, climate initiatives, and responses to public safety and wildfire challenges.

California’s budget has been under more scrutiny since the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office projected an 18 billion dollar shortfall in 2026. Republican lawmakers have outlined their own budget priorities ahead of the address, calling for measures to lower the cost of living, strengthen public safety, and expand economic opportunity.