Congressman McClintock, California Senators, Weigh In On Maduro Arrest

Sonora, CA — Opinions have varied nationally about the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicholas Maduro, with most Republicans backing the Trump Administration’s actions, and Democrats raising concerns.

Mother Lode Republican Congressman Tom McClintock is weighing in, stating, “The arrest of Maduro has advanced both the cause of justice and freedom in the Western hemisphere and revived the Monroe Doctrine for our national security. It is an astounding tactical success of American armed forces and a testament to the decisiveness and resolve of President Trump and his advisors. The contrast between American socialists protesting Maduro’s ouster with the jubilation of ordinary Venezuelans celebrating their deliverance speaks for itself.”

McClintock continues, “The federal courts have consistently upheld this use of military force by Presidents over many years, and I believe the President has acted within these legal precedents. Nevertheless, in calmer times, I believe that Congress will need to clarify and reassert its preeminent constitutional role before military action is initiated.”

Democrats have mostly been more critical of the actions.

California US Senator Adam Schiff states, “Nicolás Maduro was a thug and an illegitimate leader of Venezuela, terrorizing and oppressing its people for far too long and forcing many to leave the country. But starting a war to remove Maduro doesn’t just continue Donald Trump’s trampling of the Constitution; it further erodes America’s standing on the world stage and risks our adversaries mirroring this brazen illegal escalation.”

California US Senator Alex Padilla says, “Let’s be absolutely clear: Trump’s military action in Venezuela is unlawful without approval from Congress. There’s no clear objective, no endgame, and no plan for what comes next. This is a dangerous recipe for chaos in the region.”

Maduro, and his wife, Cilia Flores, both pleaded not guilty today in their first court appearance in New York City. They face charges related to drug transportation conspiracy and weapons offenses.