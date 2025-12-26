Evacuation Warning Lifted For Cosgrove Creek Area

Skip to main content
By B.J. Hansen
Valley Springs, CA — Water levels have stabilized, and conditions have improved in the area of Cosgrove Creek in Valley Springs.

We reported earlier that an evacuation warning was issued on Tuesday, out of an abundance of caution, due to the creek rising during the atmospheric river storm system. With the wet weather now moving out of the region, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with the Office of Emergency Services and Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department, has lifted the evacuation warning.

Residents in the Valley Springs and La Contenta area are still urged to monitor the weather conditions in case things change.

