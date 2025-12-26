Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
53.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Mountain Passes Close For Winter Season

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Sonora Pass Closed

Sonora Pass Closed

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Following the heavy high country snow this week, Caltrans announces that both Highway 108 Sonora Pass and Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass are closed for the winter season.

Dry weather prior to this week had allowed travelers that rare opportunity to drive over the passes during December. However, Caltrans states, “The recent storm cycle, and accumulation of snow, make the seasonal closure necessary for the safety of motorists and Caltrans crews. Weather and subsequent road conditions are among the determining factors in the decision to issue an official seasonal closure of the highway.”

Caltrans always aims to reopen the passes ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.