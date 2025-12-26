Mountain Passes Close For Winter Season

Sonora, CA — Following the heavy high country snow this week, Caltrans announces that both Highway 108 Sonora Pass and Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass are closed for the winter season.

Dry weather prior to this week had allowed travelers that rare opportunity to drive over the passes during December. However, Caltrans states, “The recent storm cycle, and accumulation of snow, make the seasonal closure necessary for the safety of motorists and Caltrans crews. Weather and subsequent road conditions are among the determining factors in the decision to issue an official seasonal closure of the highway.”

Caltrans always aims to reopen the passes ahead of Memorial Day weekend.