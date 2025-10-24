Survivor Stands Up To Child Sex Offender

Sonora, CA — 32-year-old Ricardo Ceron was sentenced this week to six years in prison by Judge David C. Beyersdorf for lewd and lascivious acts with a child.

The Tuolumne County District Attorney’s Office reports that it occurred in 2018 when the girl impacted was 12 years old. The DA’s office notes that she is now 19 and has chosen to let the world know her name, Emily Bradfute, in hopes that it will help other survivors stand up against perpetrators, and so that Ceron will not forget who he sexually assaulted.

The DA’s Office notes Bradfute is the sister of the mother of Ceron’s children. Bradfute was groomed with what started as seemingly innocent touches that eventually led to a sexual assault. He then gave her an electronic device where he would send her flirtatious messages, despite her being a child, and in a relationship with her adult sister.

Bradfute’s mother became concerned upon noticing changes in her demeanor and asked about it. She showed her mother the messages and relayed what Ceron had done to her, and her mother helped report the crime to the authorities.

Ceron fled the area after learning that a law enforcement investigation was being initiated, and he was on the loose until last year, when a tip was received from a concerned citizen. After being arrested, he was arraigned in February of 2024, and his jury trial concluded earlier this month.

During the trial, Bradfute gave compelling statements about how what he had done to her wrong, and she wanted to make sure that he never does anything like this to anyone else. She added, “I am not a victim; I am a survivor.”

The District Attorney’s Office argued for a maximum eight-year sentence, but the court found that Ceron’s lack of a prior criminal history weighed in favor of the lesser six-year sentence.

Under California law, Ceron will be evaluated before his released from prison to determine whether he qualifies as a sexually violent predator pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code 6600, and if he does, he will be referred for the filing of a petition with the court seeking an indefinite commitment to a state hospital for treatment.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy DA Samantha Arnerich.