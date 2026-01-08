Grant Supports Calaveras County’s Injury Prevention Program

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County has received a grant to support its Injury Prevention Program.

The $143,000 funding from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) will support programs and activities through September 30, 2026, according to public health officials.

“This funding helps us make our roads safer for everyone in Calaveras County,” said Colleen Rodriguez, Public Health Director. “By focusing on education and safe behaviors, we can reduce crashes and injuries and protect people of all ages. Our goal is a community where people who walk, bike, or drive can travel safely.”

Grant funds will go toward data-driven programs aimed at protecting the most vulnerable road users, including children, walkers, bicyclists, and teenagers. Health officials provided this list of program activities:

Traffic safety education to promote safe driving, walking, and biking.

Car seat education and safety checkups to ensure children are properly restrained.

Bicycle helmet distribution at community events to improve access to safety equipment.

Community Bike Rodeo events that teach safe biking and pedestrian skills.

Teen traffic safety courses focused on reducing risky driving behaviors.

Certified car seat technician training serving Amador, Calaveras, and Tuolumne counties.

Partnership with local law enforcement to support traffic safety and injury prevention efforts.

Surveys and local studies guide future traffic safety strategies.

For additional information on the Injury Prevention Program, click here.