Update: Valley Springs Serious Injury Crash

By Tracey Petersen
Update at 1:51 p.m.: The CHP reports that the scene has been cleared and traffic is moving freely once again.

Original post at 1:26 p.m.: Valley Springs, CA—First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Camanche Parkway in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County.

The CHP is reporting that the collision occurred around 12:15 p.m., between Pattison Way and Quartz Road, north of Highway 12 and near the Camanche Reservoir. The two vehicles collided head-on.

It is unclear how many occupants were in each vehicle, but the CHP is reporting major injuries in this wreck. Officers are directing traffic, so motorists may want to avoid the area by finding an alternative route.

