Update: Fire In Jamestown

Update at 1:40 p.m.: CAL Fire is reporting that the forward spread of the Jackson Fire, a vegetation fire that was threatening two structures, has been stopped at an estimated 3 to 5 acres in size. Crews will work towards full containment and then mop up for the next couple of hours. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.

Original post at 1:18 p.m.: Tuolumne County, CA — Air and ground resources are battling a vegetation fire, named the Jackson Fire, burning in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County and threatening structures.

The flames broke out in the 12290 block of Wahine Drive off Jacksonville Road. CAL Fire reports that the blaze is estimated at 3 to 5 acres in size and is threatening two structures. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.