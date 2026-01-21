Sonora Council Approves Changes To Trash Pickup Related Fees

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council approved rate adjustments that will be paid for waste pickup services as part of the recent transition from Waste Management to CAL Waste.

We reported earlier that the city council approved an agreement with CAL Waste last year to supply the services as part of a competitive review process.

One of the revisions includes increasing the franchise fee (that CAL Waste will pay the city), from the existing 2% to a revised 6% of gross revenue. The money will be used by the city to support the costs of managing solid waste. It will increase the city’s revenue from approximately $50,000 to $148,000.

There were also recently several community concerns raised about a spike in costs paid by many businesses (under the new plan).

Mayor Mark Plummer was the lone councilmember who earlier opposed the change to a new provider. However, in light of some recent efforts, he made the motion to approve the rate changes at this week’s council meeting following the required public hearing.

He said, “I was very concerned about what appeared to be the rate increases, some of them appearing very large, for business recycling. The applicant for the position (CAL Waste) worked very hard with staff and came back. I said that I wasn’t going to support it unless it was within, generally, five percent or so. They came back and did that, which is why I am supportive now.”

It was noted that CAL Waste has been working with businesses to better set up the level of service that meets their needs, and that has helped their bills.

The city has noted that residential customers will see minimal increases (and the free addition of green waste pickup).

A couple of people spoke in opposition at Tuesday’s meeting, who were critical of the city’s handling of the issue.

The final vote of the council was 5-0.

Click here to view the full report completed by an outside firm, detailing the rates.

The changes only impact the city of Sonora. The unincorporated parts of Tuolumne County are still contracted with Waste Management.