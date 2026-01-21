Arnold Rim Trail Improvements Proposed, Grant Money Eyed

Arnold, CA — There was a standing room only crowd, with 77 residents on hand, at a recent meeting in support of planned improvements to the Arnold Rim Trail.

It was held at the Lakemont Lodge.

“We expected a good turnout, but the response exceeded our expectations,” said Greg Novacek, Chair of Arnold Rim Trail Association (ARTA), the organization that planned the event.

Updates were provided about a recently completed environmental review and efforts to apply for up to $500,000 in available grant money through the Sierra Nevada Conservancy.

Representatives from ARTA and the U.S. Forest Service presented project details and answered questions.

ARTA notes that Evan Watson, OHV and Dispersed Recreation Manager for the Calaveras Ranger District, described the completion of the National Environmental Policy Act Finding of No Exceptional Circumstances in November 2025, which clears the way for implementation. The approval authorizes 31.5 miles of trail work, including new trail construction, decommissioning of unsustainable routes, and strategic reroutes to improve safety and connectivity.

Public safety is one of the main drivers of the project, as approximately 25% of Calaveras County search and rescue calls originate from the Arnold Rim Trail, highlighting the need for improved wayfinding, improved trail design, and visitor education.

“Safety is the foundation of equitable access,” said Rob Houghton, who presented ARTA’s application for up to $500,000 in competitive SNC funding, with a March 2, 2026 deadline. If awarded, the grant would support both trail infrastructure improvements and an Outdoor Literacy program serving disadvantaged students in the Vallecito Unified School District.

Comment cards reflected during the meeting reflected overwhelming support for the proposed efforts.

ARTA achieved 501(c)(3) nonprofit status in January 2025, formalizing an 18-year partnership with the U.S. Forest Service. The organization currently helps maintain 32 miles of trail through more than 1,000 volunteer hours annually. ARTA’s vision, “Trails for Everyone…Forever,” reflects a commitment to inclusive access and long-term sustainability by pairing resilient trail infrastructure with education and stewardship programs.

Community members interested in supporting the project can sign letters of support, volunteer, or learn more at arnoldrimtrail.org or by contacting info@arnoldrimtrail.org.