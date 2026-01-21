Federal Grant to Reduce DUIs and Improve Roadway Safety

Tuolumne County, CA – Federal funding has been awarded to the Tuolumne County Transportation Council (TCTC) to reduce drunk and impaired driving and prevent serious and fatal crashes on area roads.

TCTC has received a $307,000 Safe Streets and Roads for All Planning and Demonstration Grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The funding will support a countywide effort to prevent impaired driving and reduce DUI crashes. The project will be implemented in collaboration with the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) and the Sonora Police Department (SPD).

“This grant award illustrates strong partnerships between multiple agencies, supported by a community that has taken a hard line against impaired driving; we are prepared to hold that line for the people,” said Sheriff David L. Vasquez.

TCTC reports that Tuolumne County has one of the highest per capita rates of drunk driving crashes in California, and impaired driving has been identified as the most pressing local road safety issue. The program follows the nationally recognized Safe Systems approach, emphasizing the prevention of crashes before they occur rather than responding after they occur. TCTC points to statistics showing that between 2018 and 2022, Tuolumne County had 139 roadway fatalities, giving the county a fatality rate nearly four times the national average. They added that in 2024 alone, there were 130 DUI-related crashes, resulting in one fatality and contributing to eight total roadway deaths.

“These partnerships and the right tools to aggressively target impaired driving will absolutely reduce alcohol-related death and injury in our shared communities,” said Turu VanderWiel, Sonora Chief of Police.

The project’s components will include public awareness and education, law enforcement training, targeted DUI enforcement operations, the use of real-time monitoring equipment and technology, and extended public transportation services during high-risk weekends and significant community events.

“People want to know that when they drive, walk, or ride in Tuolumne County, they’ll get home safely,” said Tamera Blankenship, Executive Director of the Tuolumne County Transportation Council. “TCTC’s role is to bring partners to the table and secure funding to support their efforts in making our roads safe.”

According to TCTC, the lessons learned from this research will inform future safety efforts and fund more DUI prevention and enforcement initiatives. For more information on the program, contact Andy Carter with the Tuolumne County Transportation Council at 209-533-5543 or acarter@co.tuolumne.ca.us.