Mother Lode State Senator Weighs In On Cannery Closing

Sacramento, CA—State Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil (R-Jackson) rails against what she calls the “Democrat-driven business exodus” after the announced closure of Del Monte Foods’ cannery in Modesto and the hundreds of year-round and seasonal jobs that will be lost.

Alvarado-Gil noted that the plant’s shutdown marks the end of an era for the Central Valley’s storied canning industry, which was once the lifeblood of our farms, families, and communities.

“This shutdown isn’t just about one plant—it’s a symptom of the failed policies that have turned the Golden State into a graveyard for businesses,” argued Senator Alvarado-Gil, vice chair of the Senate Agricultural Committee, who also noted having grown up on Del Monte Foods. “They were everyday staples in our pantry!”

Alvarado-Gil blames California’s Democrat-controlled legislature for decades of increasingly imposing “burdensome corporate regulations, taxes, and extreme environmental mandates” that make it hard for industries like agriculture and manufacturing to thrive. She claims that high energy costs from green energy and restrictive water policies have businesses fleeing California, taking jobs and economic opportunity with them.

“The people of the Central Valley deserve better than to watch their livelihoods vanish because Sacramento prioritizes radical agendas over hardworking families,” stated Alvarado-Gil.

Three companies agreed to buy the assets and business operations earlier this month, but it is unclear whether they will keep the Modesto cannery open.