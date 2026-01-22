Sonora, CA – Making essential health resources more accessible is the idea behind a new Tuolumne County Community Health vending machine.

The vending machine is stocked with free health supplies, including naloxone, COVID-19 tests, quit nicotine kits, dental health kits, nutrition kits, and hygiene products.

“We hope this vending machine helps remove barriers to accessing health-focused products by offering free tools that support disease prevention, prevent overdoses, and promote healthier choices,” says Public Health Director Michelle Jachetta.

The vending machine at the Tuolumne County Enrichment Center (EC) is at 101 Hospital Road off South Washington Street in Sonora. Residents can access it from 8 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday. Anthem Blue Cross partnered with public health on this project. The vending machine at the Tuolumne County Enrichment Center (EC) is at 101 Hospital Road off South Washington Street in Sonora. Residents can access it from 8 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.

Public health officials reported that Anthem Blue Cross was involved in the project. Public health officials reported that Anthem Blue Cross was involved in the project. Public health officials noted that the project emphasizes partnering with various community organizations in the future, to supply additional useful items year-round, and finding more vending machine locations.