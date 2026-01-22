Doe Caught In Precarious Life-Threatening Position

Twain Harte, CA – Several Twain Harte residents banded together with state wildlife officials to help a doe caught in a precarious, life-threatening position.

It was a typical morning for one of those residents, Gary Lee, as he watched the resident mule deer herd pass by his kitchen window at his home on Quercus Court, near Huron Drive, and off Middle Camp Sugarpine Road earlier this month. Then something caught his eye: a doe in distress with something bright red around her neck.

“I was making coffee, and I didn’t know what I was looking at,” recounted Lee. “I think it was a 30-gallon trashcan but it’s got a hole cut in the lid. The deer stuck its head down through the lid into the container and then couldn’t get its head out.”

Lee added that the doe was calm, so he assumed she had been wearing the collar for a few hours or possibly a day before he saw her. He also noted that she could most likely eat and drink with the collar and was unlikely to starve quickly, but that was not his only worry.

“So, I watched her for a while, and then I realized how serious it was,” added Lee. “If the deer had gotten away from us, well, then, eventually it’s going to die from that. If it doesn’t starve to death, it’s going to fall victim to a predator.”

Lee sprang into action, alerting neighbors to be on the lookout for the doe. Then, knowing she wouldn’t be able to get out of the lid on her own and would flee if approached by him, he knew it would require a tranquilizer dart. So he called the California Department of Fish and Game Wildlife Biologist Mark Abraham out of Turlock. Unfortunately, Abraham was in the high country but told Lee if he spotted the doe again to contact him.

A short while later, Lee learned that another neighbor on Huron Drive had notified Abraham of her location. Ironically, just when Abraham got the call, he and his co-workers were on Highway 108 heading back to the office, just north of Twain Harte. Abraham located the doe, and Lee described what happened next: “They had to stalk it close enough to shoot it with an air rifle and used a drug that put it down pretty quickly and put it to sleep. They covered its eyes with blinders so it wouldn’t panic when it recovered.” (As seen in the photo to the right)

The deer was then left on her own to wake up, and she returned to the herd unharmed. Lee praised everyone involved in saving the doe but gave most of the credit to others, stating, “They handled it perfectly. Everybody that I talked to, neighbors, everybody pitched in; everything just came together. Nobody’s supposed to be that lucky, but we were. So, it was just the dedication of the fish and game people. So, if anybody deserves credit for this, it’s the fish and game people.”