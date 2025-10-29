Sonora’s CAL Waste Transition Schedule Changed

Sonora, CA — As part of the transition from Waste Management to Cal-Waste, the two waste providers had provided customers with conflicting schedules about when the old trash cans would be removed, and the new service would take effect.

City Engineer Carlye Buchholz reports that Cal-Waste and Waste Management have been working to resolve the container pickup schedule and have landed on revised dates.

For residential customers, Buchhlz reports that Cal-Waste will deliver new carts the week of November 3, Waste Management will service and remove trash carts on November 7, Cal-Waste will service trash carts and recycling carts on November 14, and Waste Management will service and remove recycling carts on November 14.

For commercial customers, Cal-Waste will deliver new carts and containers during the week of November 3, Waste Management will remove trash and recycling carts during that same week (November 3), Cal-Waste will help remove some Waste Management containers during the week of November 3, and Cal-Waste will begin trash and recycling services during the week of November 11.