Calaveras County Crash Caused Power Outage Last Night

Vehicle smashed into a power pole bringing it down in the Jenny Lind area of Calaveras County—CCF photo

Jenny Lind, CA – A solo vehicle crash into power poles caused an outage in the Jenny Lind area of Calaveras County last night.

Calaveras Consolidated Fire (CCF) firefighters responded to the collision at the intersection of Milton Road, Mann Street, and Jenny Lind Road, south of Highway 26, at around 10 p.m. The image shows a downed power pole that fell onto a compact car. In fact, CCF reports that the car actually hit two power poles.

Power was out for several hours in the area before the lights were restored. CCF reports that the driver was not injured in the crash. The cause of the accident remains under investigation by the CHP.