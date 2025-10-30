Fire In Tuolumne County

Update at 3:10 p.m.: Air and ground resources have stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire, the Scofield Fire, burning near Big Oak Road in the Groveland area of Tuolumne County.

The flames broke out in the two o’clock hour in the 11100 block of Big Oak Flat Road near Henderson Road, north of Highway 120. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the fire is less than a quarter of an acre in size and the flames’ forward progress has been stopped. Crews will work towards full containment and then mop up. What ignited the fire is under investigation.

