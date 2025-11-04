Sonora To Further Explore Tobacco Licensing Program

Sonora, CA — While acknowledging they want the financial impacts to be minimal on local businesses, the City of Sonora gave direction, 5-0, to seek more analysis and specifics about a potential Tobacco Retail Licensing (TRL) fee in the city.

It would be paid by just over a dozen businesses that sell tobacco products in the city limits. The money raised would help pay for surveillance and enforcement of tobacco laws, notably making sure that those under 21 years of age do not illegal acquire it. The state has an existing tobacco licensing program, but there is no local funding provided for enforcement. A similar program was approved last year for Tuolumne County’s unincorporated areas.

A presentation at Monday evening’s council meeting was led by Tuolumne County Public Health Officer Kimberly Freeman, Blue Zones Public Policy Advocate Kristi Conforti, and Tuolumne County Public Health Program Supervisor Katie Johnson. Statistics were cited about tobacco use rates being higher in Tuolumne County than the state average, for both adults and kids.

Police Chief Turu Vanderwiel also supported the concept of a TRL, and stated, “Up to about 2016, it was unlawful for a child under 18 to possess tobacco. It is no longer unlawful (under California law). I believe the bill that was signed by Governor Brown that took that away focused more on the retail piece of it. So, if that is where we have to focus, this might be a good tool to focus on the prevention of tobacco getting into the hands of our children.”

Councilmembers spoke about an openness to explore the item further, but many wanted to ensure that fees on businesses would be minimal and that it would not put too much extra burden on staff members.

Speaking about the impacts on businesses, Councilmember Bess Levine countered that it could be seen as a positive by those who are already taking steps to stem unlawful underage tobacco use.

Mayor Ann Segerstrom concluded, “From my perspective, if our Chief of Police thinks that it has value, and is enforceable, I think that is a strong indication that we could look into it.”

The item will return, with more specific details, at a future meeting. Monday’s item was to gauge the council’s interest in pursuing it further.