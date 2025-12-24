New Information Released About Efforts To Extinguish Soulsbyville House Fire

Soulsbyville, CA — The Tuolumne County Fire Department is putting out more details about a fire that destroyed a Soulsbyville home along Longeway Road near Scenic Heights Drive this past Sunday.

As reported earlier, it started at around at 7 am and resources responded from Tuolumne County Fire, CAL Fire, Twain Harte Fire, and Columbia College.

When firefighters first arrived, the two-story home was estimated to be 50% engulfed in flames. Crews went to work, but soon had to switch to a more defensive strategy, fighting it from the outside, due to the roof collapsing.

The firefighters, 11 personnel total, worked for six hours to extinguish hot spots and pull apart the collapsed structure to ensure no heat was detected before leaving.

While the resources remained committed for multiple hours, CAL FIRE TCU moved engines from Calaveras County to cover Tuolumne County Fire Department station 51 and run additional medical calls. No injuries were reported with the fire, and the cause of the incident is still under investigation.