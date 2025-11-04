Fire In the Angels Camp Area

Skip to main content
By Tracey Petersen
Angels Camp, CA — Air and ground resources are responding to a vegetation fire, the Meacham Fire, burning in the Angels Camp area of Calaveras County.

The flames broke out in the 3100 block of Meacham Ranch Road near the Calaveras and Mineral Society near Haskill Lane, off Highway 49 in the Angels Camp area. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports, Firefighters are at the scene of the 1- to 2-acre vegetation fire with a slow rate of spread. It is unclear whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

